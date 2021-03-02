The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Western’s Essex Hall residence Tuesday after seven students tested positive.
The outbreak spans two wings of the six-floor building, 3 North and 4 North. No positive cases have been linked to the floors’ south wings and the MLHU’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said the cases are “likely not related to large gatherings or party activities.”
“It is a reminder to all students that you’ve got a pandemic on your hands,” said Dr. Mackie. “It’s not gone, it is still here and there is still a risk to any close contact.”
The seven students who tested positive have been moved off-site, all other students on the affected floors are required to quarantine. The first cases were discovered on Saturday.
Student Health Services nurses were set to visit the residence at 6 p.m. Tuesday to test the remaining students quarantining on affected floors.
Western has informed all 338 students currently living in Essex of the outbreak and the MLHU is reaching out to the affected students’ close contacts.
Students in quarantine will have their meals delivered to their rooms. Essex Hall is a suite-style residence and students share semi-private bathrooms with one or two other students in their bubble.
The outbreak is the fourth in a Western residence since the start of September classes and sixth linked to Western university students. It is the first outbreak since winter break, though residences were mostly empty prior to the end of Reading Week.
Western kept residences closed after the winter break in accordance with provincial lockdowns, only allowing most students to return in late February. The university requested that students get tested for the coronavirus before returning to their dorms
The outbreak comes just one day after London loosened social distancing restrictions as the city entered the orange-zone. The city is reporting 12 new cases Tuesday, with 98 active cases in the region.
“It won’t change our [COVID-19 restriction] stage level,” said Dr. Mackie. “The reassuring thing from our investigation is that cases were quite confined to one area of the residence, and that’s a good sign.”
Update (March 2, 2021, 8:09 p.m.): This article was updated as the Middlesex-London Health Unit declared an outbreak and Western University released a statement.
