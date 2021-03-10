London’s health unit has ended quarantine for students in Essex Hall as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, just eight days into their quarantine.
Residents will now be able to leave their suites, attend in-person classes and access campus services. Meal delivery to their rooms will also end.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit determined the “potential for community spread was limited and the cases that came to [their] attention were contained and isolated,” making it safe to end the residence’s quarantine early, according to an email Western University sent to the affected students.
The health unit has not found any new positive cases since declaring an outbreak.
Western put all students on Essex’s 3 North and 4 North floors in quarantine March 2, following an outbreak which saw seven students test positive. The university moved all students who tested positive for the coronavirus to an off-campus location for quarantine.
“The recent event underscores the need to remain vigilant in our health and safety efforts,” reads Western’s email.
“Students have returned to residence from all corners of the province and country — as recently as this past weekend — from areas with varying rates of COVID-19 prevalence … we have a shared responsibility to protect our community.”
Western's residences were closed to most students for the first half of the winter semester, reopening just before Reading Week as the province left lockdown.
