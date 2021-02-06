Despite Canada's official groundhog predicting an early spring, it’s going to get chilly in London with some of the season's coldest temperatures set to roll in next week.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a cold-weather warning Friday, with the forecast calling for flurries throughout this weekend. According to the release, Environment Canada predicted a low of -11 C and windchill with a low of -18 C on Saturday, with Sunday equally as cold at a low of -14 C before windchill. These low temperatures are expected to last until next Thursday, when the average daytime temperature is expected to increase to -9 C, windchill not included.
On Feb. 2, Wiarton Willie, Canada's groundhog of Bruce County, Ontario, did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring. His prediction matched Canada's other famous groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam of Nova Scotia.
The wind combined with the cold temperatures predicted this weekend and into next week means people going outside should dress warmly to prevent cold-related injuries.
“Anyone spending time outdoors this weekend, especially in the evening, or in the overnight hours needs to cover exposed skin, be putting on gloves and a warm hat, and dressing in layers to reduce the risk of hypothermia and frostbite,” said Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU.
Environment Canada also issued a travel advisory warning on Thursday due to the quick accumulation of snow, but it has since been lifted. London Transit Commission buses continue to run as usual and have only reported minor delays.
The Weather Network warns of wind risk on Friday and snowfall on Saturday and Sunday in it’s 3-Day Severe Weather Warning.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest