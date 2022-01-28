London’s health unit said students’ responsibility off-campus will be key to limiting the coronavirus’ spread in anticipation of Western’s upper-year classes returning in-person next week.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit said in a media briefing Thursday that “a number of things” are in place at Western University to make the return to campus safer, but the risk of COVID-19 transmission wherever people gather will continue to exist.
Students in undergraduate and graduate level courses will return to campus Jan. 31, though all first-year undergraduate classes will remain online until Feb. 28.
Much of the COVID-19 spread associated with Western occurs off-campus, including at London’s bars and restaurants, according to Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health for the MLHU.
“The risk on campus can be limited through some of these regulations and interventions, but the risk off campus is harder to control,” Dr. Summers said. “And that's really, truly in the hands of the students.”
There are currently 2,064 reported active cases in the London-Middlesex region, but limited testing options in Ontario means this number significantly underrepresents the current case count. Ontario restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theatres are set to reopen with 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 with the private indoor gathering limit increasing to 10 from five.
The MLHU partnered with Western to introduce new safety measures on campus, including upping face covering requirements to medical-grade ASTM level 3 masks.
Western’s residence buildings will remain closed until first-year students return in February, pending COVID-19 restrictions. Students in residence were able to submit a request to return early for health reasons, pre-booked travel arrangements, extraordinary personal circumstances or if they’re enrolled in upper-year courses.
Infection and hospitalization rates are much higher than they were during the pandemic’s “quiet phases,” said London Mayor Ed Holder at the briefing. Currently, 64 per cent of all people in Ontario’s Intensive Care Units who require a ventilator were admitted due to COVID-19.
“As students return to in-person learning in our community, it is critical that they also recognize that they are still working and living through a pandemic and that their social activities are also a critical part of COVID-19 transmission risk,” Dr. Summers said.
Western’s vaccination clinic is open weekdays for staff and students over the age of 18 to book a first, second or booster dose. Walk-ins may also be accepted, pending vaccine supply.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest