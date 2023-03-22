The London Police Service’s annual Internal Task Forces Report revealed policing Western’s Homecoming in September 2022 cost $265,155.
This is an increase of $9,057 from last year, which cost taxpayers $256,098.
Over HOCO weekend, London police issued 25 charges — 22 under the Liquor License Control Act and three charges under the criminal code. They also issued 34 fines and 178 warnings related to unsanctioned street parties on and near Broughdale Avenue.
LPS chief Steve Williams condemned partiers’ “reckless acts” — including throwing beer cans at police officers and others, damaging property and jumping from rooftops and hydro poles — that forced the closure of several roads, including Richmond Street “to ensure the safety of those in the area.”
The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service confirmed 28 people were hospitalized — six with serious injuries — related to unsanctioned street parties on Sept. 24, 2022. In 24 hours, paramedics responded to 76 total calls for HOCO-related incidents, beginning at 8 a.m.. Forty-eight patients were assessed and released on the scene.
“It is very fortunate that we did not see a more serious outcome to this event,” said Williams.
London’s Unsanctioned Party Task Force met frequently before Homecoming celebrations to prepare for possible unsanctioned street parties on Broughdale Avenue. While the City of London was responsible for overseeing the task force, the group was composed of senior leaders from Western University, the University Students’ Council and the Middlesex-London Health Unit. First responders, including London Police Services, the London Fire Department and Middlesex-London EMS, were also task force members.
According to John Doerksen, Western’s vice-provost of students, the university has invested an average of $250,000 annually in additional security and health and safety measures to mitigate HOCO’s impact on the local community over the last five years.
The LPS board will receive the report Thursday.
