Western is home to more than 40,000 students — with almost as many unique names. But which names are the most common?
The Gazette obtained a complete list of student names from Western University’s student directory, and analyzed the data to determine the most and least common names on campus.
The directory lists the name students are registered with, not necessarily their preferred name. Only the first word of each name was considered to be the student’s “first name,” since many students are also registered with a middle name.
First names
Do you know someone named Sarah at Western? Chances are, you’ve met at least one. There are 518 Sarahs in the student directory, making it the most popular first name on campus.
Sarah is a Biblical name, a trait which it shares with many other names on the list, including Michael and Matthew. All 10 of the most popular first names are traditionally European.
Sarah: 518
Emily: 505
Matthew: 477
Michael: 403
Emma: 398
Jessica: 357
Ryan: 331
Lauren: 325 (tied for eighth)
Julia: 325 (tied for eighth)
Nicole: 319
Last names
The most common last name at Western is Wang, with 743 students in the directory listing it as their last name. Eight of the 10 most popular last names at Western are frequently of Chinese origin, with the remaining two — Patel and Smith — being of Indian and English origin, respectively.
Wang: 743
Li: 692
Zhang: 657
Liu: 487
Chen: 457
Yang: 298
Lee: 287
Patel: 274
Wu: 240
Smith: 237
Of the 10 most popular last names, only two — Smith and Lee — are considered part of the top 10 most popular last names in Canada. Smith is the most popular last name in the country, and Lee is the seventh.
Your turn: How common is your first name?
This chart includes the 1,000 most popular first names that appear in the Western student directory. Names that appear 10 or fewer times were omitted to protect students’ privacy.
