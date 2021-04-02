Students attending classes on campus may have noticed the SERT’s response vehicle has sat in the same parking spot since March 2020.
Western University's Student Emergency Response Team went off-call a year ago, citing health and safety concerns to their student volunteer responders. But even with services halted, SERT has found a unique opportunity to develop and grow online.
The team has served campus since its inception in 1988, responding to emergency dispatches from Student Health Services 24-7 during the school year and daytime hours in the summer.
SERT responders are trained through the Red Cross at an Emergency Medical Responder level. Student volunteers must complete five-hour monthly training sessions that supplement the 80–120 hour EMR course.
Due to the pandemic, SERT needed to adapt their training to keep their team of volunteer emergency responders sharp while off-call. SERT now uses online simulations that focus on visualizing, verbalizing and thinking critically through emergency situations.
"There will be a lot of intensive training before we go back on-call so we're focusing on protocols, critical thought and system-based questioning; things that [we] can work on," said SERT’s executive director Sam Dodd.
Responders are expected to go through a half hour of lecture-style content throughout the week to prepare for instructor-run simulations.
“I think it shows how dedicated our responders are … we are training every two weeks, sometimes every week, online without being on call said Dodd. "[Responders attend] not necessarily just for themselves, but to build up the younger people on the team.”
The additional training time will help offset some of the lost medical response experiences students normally grow from.
"I think a lot of us have realized how fortunate we are able to respond the way we do on campus," said Dodd.
Each year, younger students replace those on the team who graduate. Transitioning knowledge from more experienced cohorts to the volunteers every year is essential to the level of service the team can provide on campus.
“Our responders aren't just here to be on call, our responders are here to learn, grow and to develop the team further, even when we don't have that opportunity to be on call,” Dodd said.
A study released December 2020 reports that SERT is one of three Ontario campus response teams to respond to over 500 calls per year. The team responds to more than double the Canadian average of 254 calls per year.
SERT’s priority is preparing to return to campus and provide services to the Western community again. These services include offering first aid courses that help generate income to replace expired or outdated equipment and purchase extra personal protective equipment. SERT also established a grants committee that will help replenish some equipment.
While SERT could be back on campus soon, Western is not left without coverage, as the university contracted Mosaic Medical to cover gaps in campus safety.
Mosaic responders are no strangers to Western’s campus and have provided medical coverage at events like Purple Fest, often as an adjunct to SERT. Mosaic's paid responders are either certified as paramedics or emergency and trauma specialized registered nurses.
Dave and Liana Leonard developed Mosaic as a London startup to address the need for event coverage. It started with the school board and sporting events, but now covers a wide variety of events in London, including high-risk athletics, concerts and outdoor fairs.
“We were very pleased to offer our services to the university,” said Liana Leonard, chief business officer of Mosaic. “I'm an alumni of Western and took my nursing degree there and Dave went to Western for a short period of time as well and serving the community has always been really important to us so it was a natural [fit].”
“We [try] to find ways of having somebody with a higher level of training able to provide more efficient, and a higher scope of practice,” said Dave Leonard, chief executive officer of Mosaic Medical.
Currently, Mosaic Medical offers medical coverage Friday and Saturday evenings from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. out of Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence where they respond across campus in pairs. Campus has no active specialized health team during the daytime.
Like SERT, Mosaic is unsure of what the future will look like for campus medical response.
“We're just going by the seat of our pants every four weeks, knowing what life is going to be like, depending on what zone we're in and what people need, so it's been a crazy year to predict anything,” said Liana Leonard.
Mosaic has been be stationed in a booth from 10 p.m. to midnight at various residences on campus throughout March to promote healthy coping strategies and share information about COVID-19 safety. They will also be able to share more about resources on campus and help answer student questions.
“The students this year have been really great, following all the rules and trying to keep themselves and each other safe,” said Liana Leonard.
