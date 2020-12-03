Social Science students were inundated with emails in October, after a student accidentally messaged the entire faculty — and the entire faculty hit "reply all."
This isn't the first instance of a private email accidentally sent to hundreds more students than intended — at least once a year a different faculty is bombarded with mistaken messages.
Colin Couchman, director of cyber security and business services at Western Technology Services, believes in this case that a Social Science student intended to email academic counselling, but instead sent the message to the entire OWL site.
Western University administration sent a message to the Social Science department reading an "unauthorized email" had been sent and advised students to stop responding.
Couchman speculated that an administrator in the Social Science department created a project site with the entire faculty. Everyone on this project site could be reached by one email address and the student accidentally used this address, sending the email to the faculty.
“This is functionality that is baked into the product and it is there by design,” Couchman said. “This is not uncommon.”
Couchman said OWL project sites — a web page a user can create similar to a regular course site — sometimes contain an “email archive” function, which allows any member of the project site to mass email everyone on the site, serving like a Listserv, a software which allows the sender to email everyone subscribing to a list. This function is no different than a gradebook function on an OWL site or a forum post function.
The mass email function on project sites is useful because it allows people to communicate with everyone on the site for large announcements, but it is up to the site manager to set up proper controls to prevent this situation.
Similar instances occurred over previous years, one in which a professor accidentally mass-emailed the Faculty of Information and Media Studies about an individual student's exam accommodations in October 2019.
Adam Khimji purposefully emailed the entire Social Science faculty in winter 2018, asking 9,800 students to fill out a voter survey for his campaign to be the University Students' Council Social Science faculty president. The elections committee later found he collected the addresses using the student directory.
But Couchman said last month's mass-email appears to be a mistake.
“I think in this particular case [on Oct. 20], the owner let everybody know that there was a course email address,” Couchman said, “but didn't give them the knowledge that they should be very careful when they use it.”
Couchman did not know how many people were included on this email list but speculated it was a very high number since it reached many Social Science students.
“There’s a lot of different ways people should be encouraged to control these things,” Couchman said. “Obviously if [the email archive] is created at default level … people can send messages to a lot of people and that is what people should be mindful of.”
