Canada’s low unemployment rate is a good sign for new graduates, but high inflation and interest rates could have persistent negative impacts on their lifestyles.
The national unemployment rate is currently at five per cent, indicating a tight labour market — there are many job opportunities and few available workers.
Labour market tightness has posed continuous hiring challenges in Canada. In the third quarter of 2022, there were nearly one million vacant jobs across all sectors.
“All those vacant jobs … signals that finding employment probably will not be that difficult for new graduates unless we really really hit kind of a huge slowdown,” said Western University economics professor Audra Bowlus. “As long as you're coming out with a skill set that matches what's needed in the economy, you'll probably be fine.”
The low unemployment rate suggests we are not currently in a recession, but there is conflicting evidence for this, according to Bowlus.
“A lot of it will depend on how inflation progresses and whether the Bank of Canada will need to raise interest rates even further,” she explained.
Inflation remained high at 5.9 per cent in January, with food prices continuing to increase at a rate of 10.4 per cent. The Bank of Canada normally aims to keep inflation around two per cent.
The Rentals.ca March rent report stated an annual increase of 9.7 per cent for asking rent in Canada. The annual rate has been decreasing since reaching a peak of 12.4 per cent in November 2022. The average monthly rent for a 1-bedroom was $1,701 in February.
Inflation has also been growing at a rate disproportionate to wage increases, leaving Canadians with less disposable income.
“Is it going to be more expensive to live on your own? Yes,” said Bowlus. “Students are already seeing that — rents have gone up [and] new graduates will likely be delaying plans for buying houses because of the higher interest rates.”
In response to the persistently high inflation, the Bank of Canada has increased the policy interest rate to 4.5 per cent, compared to 0.5 per cent a year ago. The higher interest rate will make it more expensive to borrow money and hold debt.
While the interest rate remains high, average home prices in Canada decreased 18 per cent in January from one year prior — showing the impacts of higher interest rates and decreased demand.
Bowlus explained transitions associated with graduating from university such as buying a new car and living away from home are going to be more expensive as a result of ongoing high inflation, despite high chances of employment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest