Western made major adjustments to this year’s budget in the wake of the coronavirus, including increasing student aid and funding the transition to online learning as they weathered a dip in international tuition revenue.
While the university is spending money in response to the impacts of coronavirus, it is also losing international student tuition revenue as international acceptances plummet.
Western University's provost, Andrew Hrymak, broke down the school’s budget for this year in a series of meetings on Oct. 20 and 21, highlighting the impact the COVID-19 has on the university's finances.
Western set $13.5-million aside for needs-based student aid, aimed at providing assistance to students financially affected by the pandemic. The university also ran a student relief program over the summer.
“Students could apply [to the program] if they were in dire straits and needed help if they lost their part time job or experienced other [financial] issues,” said Hrymak.
In addition to these programs, Western also created over 200 paid research positions for undergraduate students and offered housing credit to first-years whose families have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
“We also created summer bursaries for [graduate students] to help them get through the summer, because not all faculties fund their graduate students in the summer in the same way,” explained Hrymak. “We wanted to make sure that [these students] can continue their studies and have enough to live on.”
Western put more money into planning for online learning this year and established a four-tier strategy to support course development and virtual delivery.
Over the summer, the university also planned for the hybrid model that is now in place on campus, which involves around a quarter of courses offering an in-person component. Additional funding was put into increasing health and safety guidelines on campus given that some classes will be offered in-person.
Although overall student enrolment increased for the fall compared to previous years, international student enrolment decreased — international student revenue decreased by 7.5 per cent despite individual international tuition fees rising around $2,000 to $5,000 compared to last year.
The university does not expect a change in tuition revenue in 2021, according to Hrymak, but expects to spend an additional $22-million on top of their expenditure budget approved in April. These expenditures will include online course development, I. T. infrastructure and other pandemic related expenses, including testing facilities, and will come out of the university's operating reserve budget, which serves as a source of funding for unexpected expenses.
