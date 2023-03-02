With Canadian grocery bills expected to rise even further in the spring, now is the time to learn how to shop smart.
The Canadian monthly average retail price report indicates many grocery items have experienced double-digit per cent price growth, exceeding the typical winter rise, according to CBC. Loblaws also warned its No Name grocery items would see price hikes in the coming weeks after it ended its three-month product price freeze.
How can a student budget survive these grocery prices? Here’re some strategies for finding bargains in London.
Student discounts
Tuesdays tend to be when students get the best grocery prices. Seven main grocery stores in London offer a 10 per cent off student discount on Tuesdays, including Sobeys, Valu-mart, Real Canadian Supermarket, United Supermarket, Metro, Food Basics and Loblaws.
United Supermarket also offers student discounts every Wednesday and Metro has two additional student discount days — Wednesday and Thursday.
Price comparisons
Commodity price varies at different grocery stores. The Gazette compared the different prices of three random products that could be found online: generic lean ground beef, Heinz Ketchup and a single green pepper at major grocery stores in London.
The three commodities’ prices at Valu-mart, Metro, Loblaws and Sobeys were at the relatively high end, while Real Canadian Superstore, Giant Tiger, No Frills, Food Basics, Farm Boy and Freshco were average among London grocery stores. Walmart and United Supermarket were on the more inexpensive end.
Price matching
Price matching is a policy where certain grocery stores will adjust a product’s price if a competitive store offers a lower price for the same item. The item must be the same brand, type, size and measurement.
Not all stores price-match. London shoppers can find price matching at Freshco, Real Canadian Superstore, United Supermarket, Giant Tiger and No Frills. Notably, Freshco only matches prices at Walmart, No Frills, Food Basics and Real Canadian Superstore.
By showing cashiers a physical or digital advertisement with valid dates, shoppers can receive the same lower price offered at another store in the same week. They can even request a refund for the difference between what they paid and what the other retailers are offering.
While checking the weekly grocery flyer can seem like a daunting, time-consuming task, mobile apps which collect deals and flyers from local stores such as Flipp and Reebee can make it easy for shoppers to find the best offers.
