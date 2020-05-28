In the midst of the nation-wide effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, social distancing has changed the way people interact with one another. While many students are able to quarantine with family in a comfortable environment, some are struggling to adapt to the new normal.
To alleviate the challenges, a number of Western University students have launched non-profit initiatives to support vulnerable communities during the pandemic.
Shed Red
Shed Red is a non-profit that aims to tackle menstrual inequity. The organization, started by second-year business management student Shankari Sivanathan and her co-founders Maclaren Forrest and Anjana Somasundaram launched in response to marginalized communities’ limited access to menstrual products during the pandemic.
“[Period poverty] is an area that is underserved to begin with, so now when there are other pressing issues this is something that’s just completely overlooked,” said Forrest, a second-year economics student. “When women don’t have access to these products they turn to means that may be really unsanitary, and during these times it’s more important than ever to ensure proper sanitation.”
The organization holds drives to collect money for women's shelters in Vancouver, London and Toronto and donates sanitary products.
“Within a two-week time frame, we raised over $2,000 dollars,” said Somasundaram, a second-year computer science student. “Based on our estimates, we’re projected to get at least 5,000 pads.”
In addition to providing menstrual products, Shed Red developed Red Writes, an online forum for discussion and Red Talks, lectures to high school classes, to spark educational conversations about stigmas surrounding menstruation.
Moving forward, Shed Red hopes to work with the Western community by becoming a registered non-profit on campus and engaging students in meaningful discussions surrounding period poverty.
Every Child Now
Founded by University Student Council Board of Directors member Vishal Vijay, Every Child Now is a non-profit organization that works to ensure children and their families have access to basic needs, like education.
Vijay launched Every Child Now in 2012 after his travels exposed him to the challenges children face to gain basic rights all over the world.
In light of the global pandemic, Every Child Now launched a program called Social Educating to enable students in Canada and abroad to continue learning despite school closures.
“Social Educating is a one-to-one, free, online, tutoring resource that connects students in university and high school with students in grades four to eight all across Canada,” said Vijay, a third- year politics, philosophy and economics student.
The Social Educating program was also launched in Bermuda, led by third-year business management student Karina Forth, a Western student from Bermuda.
“A lot of kids don’t have access to resources at home and their parents might not be able to help them out,” said Vijay. “We started this initiative to try and bridge that gap in online learning.”
Social Educating aims to expand its services in the upcoming months to encourage children abroad to sign up for the program.
Stay in Touch
Founded in response to the dramatic impact of coronavirus on long-term care homes, Stay in Touch. aims to connect people from the community with those who have been unable to leave these facilities during the pandemic.
Mila Huhtala and her co-founders, fourth-year biochemistry and cell biology student Matthew Shammas-Toma and fourth-year interdisciplinary medical science student Soroush Nedaie, were disheartened when they heard about the restrictions put on seniors to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Imagine having to be locked up, not being able to see your family, friends, grandchildren, not being able to enjoy outings or activities,” said Huhtala, a fourth-year neuroscience student. “We initially wanted to get little kids who are bored at home to make little creations of their choice so that we could put a smile on the faces of seniors in isolation. What changed is that we ended up accepting submissions from people who aren’t just kids.”
With nearly 100 submissions received so far, Stay in Touch has distributed videos, letters, stories, crafts and more to partnered long-term care homes in London, Winnipeg and Sudbury.
“If an elder wants to respond, they can respond to that child and then [Stay in Touch] generates a pen pal relationship,” said Huhtala.
According to Nedaie, Stay in Touch has also attracted international attention from a former America’s Got Talent finalist who offered to record a magic show for the seniors.
In the next few months, the initiative wants to partner with more homes across the country and bring more smiles to those in isolation.
