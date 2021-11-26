Huron University College launched a $1.5 million scholar program with Scotiabank designed to create “gold standard” graduates.
Huron entered a five-year partnership with Scotiabank to create the scholar program that aims to boost the quality of education for high school and post-secondary students.
The program includes two streams that cater to either high school students, particularly those in their final year from the Thames Valley District School Board, or current Huron students. Early intervention in high schools will remove barriers to accessing post-secondary education. A career-accelerator program for existing Huron students will allow them to specialize in various pathways depending on their interests.
“The goal is to create that gold standard of graduates that experience great, high quality, in-the- classroom experiences and partnering that with outside-of-the-classroom experiences that are customizable,” said Meaghan Blight, vice-president of university growth and chief of staff at Huron.
The scholars program hopes to provide resources to high school guidance counsellors and support students starting their post-secondary journey, according to Blight. The goal of the program is to provide recipients with support, knowledge and resources specialized to aid them in entering a workplace of their choice.
“Schools are excited about the extra resources they have available from Scotiabank, especially after the impacts of the pandemic,” Blight said.
High school students can apply to the Scotiabank scholarship through their guidance counsellors. Huron students looking to join the careers program can apply through Huron’s Career Development Centre.
Huron will accept up to 50 students a year into the program.
“We want to make sure that students are realistic with their time commitments as the program can be spread out across three years or done in one,” Blight said.“We encourage students to make sure they have the time and commitment for the program.”
Huron and Scotiabank hosted a launch event Nov. 24 to introduce the program to the university community.
