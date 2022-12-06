Huron University College is building a new residence for fall 2024 to accommodate its rapidly growing student population.
The new residence will be on the southwest side of Huron’s campus near the roundabout and parking lots and will house up to 311 students. This will almost double the capacity of student accommodations at Huron, which currently have space for 343 students.
Barry Craig, Huron’s president and vice-chancellor, announced in February that the affiliate college would also make renovations to its O’Neil/Ridley Hall residence, which was built in 1951.
Huron’s enrollment has grown by 61 per cent in the last five years. This fall, 21 students were left on the college’s residence waitlist, leaving them to be housed in King’s University College and Brescia University College residences.
Jack Hetherington, a first-year Huron business, management and organizational studies student, said he was left on a waitlist throughout the summer and was eventually placed in a King’s townhouse block with 10 other Huron students.
While his experience has been positive, Hetherington supports Huron’s decision to build a new residence, as he said he is missing out on the neighbourly bond with his on-campus peers.
“Considering what happened with me and a lot of other people, I would say it’s a good thing they're doing that, so everyone has a chance to be on campus,” said Hetherington.
Annique Bertrand, a first-year arts and social science student at Huron, said living on campus was very important to her, so being left on a waitlist until August was worrisome.
Betrand had accepted an offer from the University of British Columbia and said she wasn’t planning on attending Huron until she was offered a residence.
But Bertrand was happy to make it off the waitlist in August and be placed at Hellmuth Hall. She said living in residence has allowed her to immerse herself in the community and connect with her peers.
“It's definitely very convenient. Hellmuth and O'Neil are connected to the building with our classes, so I can go in crocs when there's snow,” said Bertrand. “I'm really enjoying the atmosphere and the experience of residence as a first-year.”
Huron will mark the beginning of the new residence’s construction with a ceremony at the roundabout on Huron’s campus at 11 a.m. this Wednesday.
