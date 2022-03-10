Huron University College named its new academic building after alumni Frank Holmes, an investing executive who made a donation of $3.25 million to the school.
The Frank Holmes Centre for Leadership, Ethics and Entrepreneurship — a new landmark on Western Road — has been open to Huron students since last fall. The construction took two years to complete in the summer of 2021 and will serve as a new hub for campus life.
Fourteen donors made donations of $6.7 million in total to build the over 40,000 square feet property, which is about two-thirds the size of a football field.
Holmes graduated from Huron in 1978 and is currently the Chief Investment Officer of US Global Investors. He joined Huron’s Board of Governors last year and has set up a renewable Frank Holmes Academic Athlete Scholarship for a male and female in Huron annually since 2018.
Huron put Holmes’ name on the building in recognition of his contribution, entrepreneurship and care for the next generation, said Huron's president Barry Craig.
Craig said the full name of the building is made up of three important facets of Huron’s mission.
“The idea would be that we wanted to challenge our students not just to be successful in their careers, but to have a sense of social responsibility [and] care about other people,” said Craig.
Over the past four years, Huron's first-year enrollment has doubled and prompted the university to seek additional space to accommodate large groups of people, according to Craig.
The Frank Holmes Centre features seven new classrooms armed with updated audio and visual technology and a 450 seat theatre, which Craig is particularly proud of, for holding public speeches, election debates and large classes.
The building also houses Huron’s student common space, providing a lounge area and a bar where students can congregate and socialize. There are also a number of sofas and wifi throughout the building.
“If you were ever in our old student lounge — the Beaver Dam. It was very beloved by our students, but it was kind of below ground, not very bright, quite small,” said Craig. “Now they have this big beautiful place with windows all around it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest