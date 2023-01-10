2022 marked the 25th anniversary of the Gazette going online.
The website was launched in 1997 and was one of the first student-run publications in Canada to have a digital platform.
The first online issue, published Jan. 14, 1997 included the stories on the end of the Canadian inquiry into the Somalia affair and reviews on Evita starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas and Jackie Chan’s First Strike. The sports section celebrated the men’s hockey team’s 6–4 win over the University of Windsor Lancers and the news team reported a series of petty crimes on campus — including the theft of a bathroom door from the University Community Centre.
While the Gazette has switched to different content management systems for its website over the years, the original site from 1997 can still be viewed online through Internet Archive. The site was simple, a white background with each story written in a black font. Each photo had its own webpage, unconnected from articles.
Building the website was a joint effort from former Editor-in-Chief Jay Ménard and former University Students’ Council president Dave Tompkins. At the time of the website’s launch, the Gazette published print editions four days a week, publishing more frequently than any other student newspaper in the country.
“We wanted to be at the vanguard of that simply to reinforce the Gazette’s role at the time of being the leading student newspaper in Canada,” said Ménard.
Tompkins had a degree in computer science and Engineering, and was responsible for designing the Gazette website. He had previously designed the USC website and had worked on other web design projects throughout his time at Western University.
“I really just thought it would be useful for people like alumni to be able to read it on their own time, or people who didn’t have access to it,” said Tompkins.
Tompkins also wanted the capability to search through the archive of articles for reference — something that was impossible with the print format.
Many major newspapers in Canada built online platforms in the 1990s, with the launch of the Globe and Mail website in 1995, followed by the Toronto Star in 1996. Initially, readership stayed with the print publications before the popularity of online publications took off.
Gazette readership began to shift to online publication in the early 2000s, according to Ian Greaves, the Gazette’s composing department manager from 1984 until 2022.
“When it really took off was when the iPhone started to become prevalent,” he recalled.
Readers had access to the Gazette and other media at their fingertips, and printed copies of the newspaper were no longer picked up from shelves at the same rate.
As digital media became more popular, advertising spots became less desirable in print newspapers. Advertising revenues shrank, causing different newspapers to reduce their print editions, or move away from them entirely.
The Gazette began to shift focus to its online content 10 years ago and now publishes online daily with biweekly print editions on campus newsstands.
“I don’t think anybody would have imagined that the internet would be as pervasive as what it is now,” said Ménard. “We saw it as much more of an information repository.”
The Gazette website has transformed greatly from its first iteration. Today, the website is viewed by tens of thousands of people each month and is updated throughout the day as articles become available, publishing dozens of original articles a week from its student journalists.
“We were excited to set a foundation upon which future editors and future Gazette staff could build a legacy,” said Ménard.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest