Western students say they don’t know much about the potential faculty strike that could start as early as Monday next week.
“To be honest, I have no idea what the strike’s about,” said Shaina Todi, a second-year computer science student.
Namashi Sivaram, a fourth-year computer student, said he heard about the strike for the first time in class Wednesday. One of Sivaram’s professors said that, ahead of their Monday class next week, “if there’s a strike, just prepare and keep coding.”
Sivaram said his professor didn’t specify what the strike meant for students, but mentioned “it usually gets [resolved] the last day [before strike deadline].”
Four years ago, Western University faculty almost went on strike when negotiations stalled. The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association called for the strike to start Nov. 9, 2018 but reached a deal with the university at 2 a.m. that morning.
Western faculty have never gone on strike before, but if a deal is not reached by next week, students could face significant disruptions from class cancellations to rerouted buses.
“This is the first time I’m hearing about it,” said Yvonne Adeku, a first-year masters in sociology student. “If [this Gazette reporter] hadn’t come here, I wouldn’t have known about it.”
But there are at least a few students who are aware of the ongoing negotiations, and were seen handing out leaflets with UWOFA members near the Natural Sciences Building bus stop Wednesday afternoon.
Brendan Campisi, a non-degree history student, said he believes “universities are run like a business …. They have the same sort of drive as any other employer, to try to get as much as possible out of their workers.”
Campisi explained as he was handing out UWOFA flyers that the faculty union “does not want a strike, and people go on strike when they have to, when it’s necessary to protect their rights and working conditions, and a decent life.”
Western’s NDP Club is also supporting UWOFA, creating an Instagram account, @uwofa.studentsolidarity, to show their support. It has 120 followers at time of publication.
Some NDP Club members like second-year philosophy student Genevieve Langille were also seen handing out leaflets to students. Langille said faculty members feel overworked and she feels this hurts students.
“If faculty can’t accommodate the needs of students, it’s often because the faculty themselves are not being accommodated by the university,” said Langille. “So, if we fix those systemic issues within the university, it’s a lot easier to fix issues for students.”
UWOFA and Western began this round of negotiations on April 7 when the union gave the university official notice to bargain. Both sides have hired a conciliator to help with the process.
UWOFA called for a strike vote on Sept. 20 after Western rejected 20 of the union’s 55 proposals, with 91 per cent of members voting in favour of going on strike “if necessary.”
