London’s health unit flagged Western’s community outbreak as a prime example of how easily COVID-19 can spread, but commended students for being cautious and following the rules so far.
At a board meeting on Thursday, Middlesex-London Health Unit members discussed how students' actions led to a coronavirus outbreak. They illustrated their point by presenting a visualization of the outbreak currently happening in the Western University community.
Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health at the MLHU, said preventative measures taken by Western students have minimized the spread of COVID-19 cases. The MLHU believes current case numbers are lower than what could have been.
“They’ve done their best to date, although we know there is much more that needs to be done,” Dr. Summers said. “I do think we potentially would have seen more transmission, but where we are right now still requires quite a bit of intervention.”
Dr. Summers said the MLHU created the visualization to demonstrate how easily COVID-19 spreads. He says social activities, like playing basketball and watching the game with friends, directly contributed to the outbreak.
“These are not remarkable activities that are happening here — these are normal activities that many people would participate in, and many people in our community are doing,” he said. “Yet, they highlight how easy it is for one's social circle to get big.”
According to Dr. Summers, the goal of sharing the infographic is to highlight how normal activities for everyone — Western students or not — increase the risk of spreading COVID-19. He hopes that this information will illustrate how students' day-to-day activities make an impact in the number of cases.
“As we head into the fall and colder weather, the temptation to congregate in indoor environments with family and friends will be high, particularly as life around us feels a little bit more normal, such as students returning to campus. But it is not normal days.”
The board also acknowledged the efforts that Western students have made to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Matt Reid, MLHU board member, acknowledged the large number of students getting tested at Western’s on-campus testing centre.
“It was reassuring to see the long lines at the testing facility at Western,” Reid said. “I do think there are a lot of students who are taking this seriously, and that does need to be highlighted.”
Dr. Summers also spoke about the importance of Western to the greater London community, encouraging everyone to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It's going to be up to every single member of our community to continue to do their part in order to protect themselves and their community," Dr. Summers said. “Western is such a critical part of the London and Middlesex community — we care for them.”
