Patrick Hickey, an Ivey alumnus, has been awarded the coveted Rhodes Scholarship, making him just the 24th Rhodes winner in Western's history.
One of year's 100 recipients, Hickey was recognized for his academic excellence and personal accomplishments for spreading mental health awareness.
The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1902, sends students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. Nearly 8000 have gone through the program, which has formed a historic all-star list of academics and influential people.
Hickey began in BMOS at Western, before moving onto the Ivey Business School. He graduated last year, but sees the scholarship to revive his studies.
“It is an incredible opportunity to continue learning, gaining experience and exposure to different areas of knowledge that can help me give back to the communities that I come from,” said Hickey. “I’m looking forward to experiencing a very wealthy place, in terms of knowledge and experiences inside and outside of the classroom.”
Rhodes winners have to make it through applications, university endorsements, letters of reference and an in-person interview. It is among the world's most competitive scholarships
He is currently working as a global investment banking analyst at RBC in Toronto after graduating last year.
“It isn’t where I necessarily want to settle down," said Hickey. "It’s hard to know what this means for me in the near term, but I’m so grateful to have to continue growing and pushing myself."
After his postgraduate studies, he wants to return to Newfoundland to help the province’s economy.
“It was a great place to learn. I realized when I was there and even more now that I left,” he says.
As an advocate for mental health, Hickey founded the Metro Youth Mental Committee in the St. John’s area. In 2017, Hickey received the Young Humanitarian Award for Newfoundland and Labrador.
Hickey said he wishes he had considered the Rhodes earlier.
“At the end of the day, a lot of these scholarships want to know who you are — and you are an expert on yourself, so you don’t have to anything too fancy or pull any strings," said Hickey. "I think if you do that with your best food forward and with integrity, then you’ll end up where you need to be.”
