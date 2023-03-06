The Ivey Business School announced it will pilot a new Muslim prayer space, which is set to open on the third floor of the Richard Ivey Building on Monday and will remain open until at least the end of April.
The prayer space is located across from room 3104 and adjacent to room 3101. The prayer space itself is not a room and therefore does not have a room number.
In an email obtained by the Gazette, Ivey dean Sharon Hodgson said the project was envisioned “after many conversations over the past 12 months” and will inform future plans for “the design and creation of a multifaith space for the Ivey community.”
The email also included a document outlining guidelines for the new space, clarifying its purpose and general rules for the space. The document emphasized the prayer space “is not to be used as a general communal space, for workshops or society events, or any other use that is not specific to prayer.”
The announcement comes after the Muslim Students’ Association’s advocacy efforts received significant media attention in recent weeks from outlets such as the Gazette, CBC and CBC Radio.
“We extend our gratitude to Ivey and the university administration for their support in this initiative, and to all those who have contributed to making this project a success,” the MSA said in a statement to the Gazette.
The MSA also said they would like “continued dialogue on how Muslim students can be further accommodated on campus.”
“We hope that this space brings you peace and a deepened sense of belonging at Ivey,” concluded Hodgson’s email.
In a statement to the Gazette, Ivey said they held two phases of consultation over the past two academic years and are “still in the process of working to design and imagine what a multifaith space could look like.”
Ivey said the space was chosen due to the natural light, proximity to washrooms, carpeting, cupboards and accessibility.
The space does not require swipe access and has multiple cabinets connected that can store shoes, prayer mats and prayer garments.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest