The Ivey Analytics Club is hosting a celebration of life for late Western student Maija Nenonen on Thursday, almost a year after her death.
The Western University and HBA1 student was in fourth year when she was struck and killed by a vehicle on April 12, 2022 outside of an off-campus student housing building on Western Road. She was 21 years old.
The memorial event is being organized by students and friends of Nenonen from the Ivey Analytics Club, where she was a member. The club remembers her as “a kind, compassionate, charismatic and intelligent individual” who “made an impact on everyone she met.”
“We’re very appreciative and grateful as a family,” said her mother, Pina Nenonen. “Maija loved Western and Western has been very good to Maija, even in her absence.”
The celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Delilah’s restaurant and bar, a spot Nenonen had “a particular fondness for,” according to her mother.
The profits from ticket sales will be donated to the Sault Area Hospital’s Women and Children’s Health Care Fund. This charity has a personal connection to Nenonen — she spent time as a volunteer and participated in research at the hospital.
Her mother made the decision to donate the proceeds to the fund specifically because of her daughter’s wish to have children one day.
“She always wanted to be a mom,” Nenonen’s mother said. “So I thought that was a good place to extend the celebration of life to — a spot that was near and dear to her.”
Correction (Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 6:08 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect the correct spelling for Maija Nenonen's mother, Pina Nenonen.
