After being named in a leak of offshore shell companies, Ivey confirmed it opened a foundation in the Bahamas in 2001 to accept donations from the region, but said it abandoned the account without ever using it.
The foundation was quietly revealed in 2016 in the Bahamas Leaks, as one name in a trove of government files detailing thousands of trusts and shells stuffed into the tiny Caribbean islands. The leak implicated major world figures in shady offshore financing, including the former commissioner of the European Union and the former Prime Minister of Qatar — making the Ivey Business School a surprising name in the leak.
The leak includes little detail beyond when the foundation was incorporated, July 12 2001, and its name: the Richard Ivey School of Business Caribbean Foundation. But it does identify its law firm, GTC Corporate Services, which represented major clients from every continent.
Ivey is unlike the many corporations found in the 1.3 million files leaked from the Bahamian government. As a university, it had no tax benefit in using the off-shore foundation — instead, it was designed to help donors with money in Caribbean.
Ivey confirmed they set up a foundation in the country, with an accompanying bank account to hold donations. Ivan Langrish — associate director of media strategy, marketing and communications at Ivey — said in a statement that the foundation was for donors’ tax benefits. Two tax experts interviewed by the Gazette said the foundation would also provide stronger secrecy around any donations the school received in the Bahamas or nearby.
Langrish said that the foundation and associated account were both closed as “after a period of time, there were no successful fundraising proposals secured in the Caribbean.” It is unclear exactly when Ivey closed the foundation.
Without being used, the foundation was also not included in any audit, said Langrish.
Ivey and Western, like all universities, rely on donations for funding. Universities in Canada are registered not-for-profits, which exempt them from taxes. But universities often establish separate bodies for taking donations, which are charities that give tax deductions to donors.
While Ivey’s Caribbean foundation was incorporated in 2001, Ivey set up a charity in Canada five years earlier, which accepts donations to fund the business school.
Langrish said the Caribbean foundation was “in full sight of the University governance”. Today, officials from both the business school and Western’s central administration are involved in Ivey’s main charity in Canada, which is still used.
Ivey’s filings to the Canada Revenue Agency show Western’s top executives are involved in Ivey’s donations effort in Canada. Western’s former president, Amit Chaka, and its former and current provosts, Janice Deakin and Andrew Hrymak, were all directors of Ivey's main charity as of last fiscal year. Vandenbosch, who was then Ivey’s dean, was the foundation’s CEO.
But Ivey’s charity in Canada is in a different world than those in tax havens — inconspicuous countries dotted around the world with zero per cent tax rates and iron-clad privacy laws.
Corporations and wealthy people create shell companies — existing only on paper — in havens like Switzerland or Cayman Islands to shield their wealth. The Bahamas is among the world’s most infamous offshore destinations: Canadians alone sheltered $33 billion in the country in 2015. The Bahamas Leaks also showed major Canadian banks helping move money around the Bahamas as early as 1990.
Unlike private companies that stash money in tax havens, however, Ivey would not bypass any taxes through their Caribbean foundation, according to two experts.
Kin Lo, a certified professional accountant and accounting professor at the University of British Columbia, said the available facts indicate less about the foundation than its potential donors.
“My conjecture is that at the time this corporation was set up, there was probably a significant donor that had some wealth held in the Bahamas,” he said.
Geoff Loomer, an international tax scholar at the University of Victoria, agreed. He said the Bahamas route would allow significant donors greater confidentiality than if they moved their wealth through Canada. But why secrecy was desired is uncertain, said Lo, as people donate anonymously for all sorts of reasons.
“If the donor is wanting to do it this sort of roundabout way then the question is why do they need to keep that secret,” he said. “If it is an issue if it were to be made public, does that raise questions about where the money was earned?”
Starting with the Panama Papers in 2016, offshore leaks have revealed reams of people, companies and governments looking to obscure their money. The law firm Ivey retained for its foundation, GTC Corporate Services, appears as a major player in the leaks, representing 2,785 other entities.
The list of names includes offshore subsidiaries whose larger businesses encompass countless billions in profits, including everything from pharmaceuticals, cruise ship lines and fossil fuels — like the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.
Loomer consulted with the CBC for their Bahamas Leaks coverage, which meant reviewing thousands of financial documents. He added that the activities of one client says nothing of another’s.
Western told the Gazette an annual fee was historically paid to maintain the foundation. Loomer said GTC, like all intermediaries, would collect such a fee. He was unsure of how much it would be, but speculated that it was a small price to pay:
“I expect if they're going through the trouble of setting up the foundation in the Bahamas for the specific reason of receiving a donation, or a couple of large expected donations, that the professional services fees to set it up and keep it going are insignificant compared to the amount.”
