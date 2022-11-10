Ivey’s Women in Asset Management program wrapped its first session this summer, providing work experience to 33 students — a feat the school hopes to repeat.
WAM aims to promote gender diversity in the asset management field with four weeks of classroom training and a 10-week industry internship offered to successful applicants.
Women are significantly underrepresented in asset management, making up just 14 per cent of fund managers at the end of 2019, according to Morningstar’s Women and Investing Special Report.
The Ivey Business School launched the summer program in May 2022, with backing from eight corporate sponsors. WAM is open to all woman-identifying students upon completion of their second year, regardless of faculty.
Grace Okamura, a first-year Ivey student, said she felt the business school “really tried to get people with a lot of different backgrounds, so that [they] would offer something different to the table and different perspectives.”
The 2022 class included 10 students from the faculty of Arts and Humanities, eight from Science, two from Engineering and 13 from Social Science.
Okamura was a psychology student when she entered the summer program, and said she feels she was able to transfer what she learned in her classes to the summer program.
“I was able to apply my learning from psychology into the investing space because investors do rely on heuristics and biases, which can affect their decisions,” she said.
Classes were taught by Ivey professors and all tuition costs were covered by Ivey and WAM’s sponsors.
Following the four-week classroom portion, students were matched with internship placements at many Canadian firms, including RBC Global Asset Management, ScotiaBank’s 1832 Asset Management, CIBC and MacKenzie.
Rachel Jackson, WAM program manager, said in a statement to the Gazette that WAM plans to “engag[e] students from the previous cohort to act as ‘Big Sisters’ to the incoming cohort, to be able to share their experiences and best practices during the in-class portion and the internship with incoming students.”
Applications for the 2023 WAM cohort will open Nov. 14 and close Jan. 23, 2023.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest