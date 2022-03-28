Jessica Look is running unopposed for the vice-president of external affairs position on the University Students’ Council’s executive team, looking to lead the charge advocating to the government for Western students.
The fourth-year political science and French studies student is currently the associate vice-president of advocacy on the Social Science Students’ Council, part of the Social Science soph team as a programming assistant and the co-president of the Chinese Students’ Association. Look is also an Orientation Week programming assistant.
Being involved in the student community, Look said, has allowed her to engage with students who may usually be overlooked by student governance.
“[It’s] really given me a chance to develop a unique perspective that I think is a bit outside of the USC bubble and bring some more student voices that don't traditionally get heard or don't usually participate within the USC.”
Look is the only candidate running for VP external affairs and must overcome a majority confidence vote in council to be elected. The position was created three years ago when the former vice-president position split in two and has since only had one candidate run for the spot each year.
Look was drawn to the position due to her interest in working with government officials, external organizations as well as an excitement to advocate for issues affecting students, such as affordability and accessibility.
“I think a lot of the work that's been done on campus has been super meaningful through the last four years,” said Look. “But I do think that reaching out to external organizations and bringing external services into our campus and making them available to students is really important.”
Look hopes to advocate for student affordability and work with Anova, a local women’s shelter and support centre. Look hopes to bring Anova’s training to campus — something already happening in residences. She also aims to make their services available to students and collaborate on the Safe Cities London project, which aims to make London safer for women, non-binary and transgender people.
On the topic of student engagement, Look hopes to get students involved in local advocacy week.
“Every year, the USC partakes in the local advocacy week where we lobby MPs and VPs and just basically meet with them for a week straight,” said Look. “I'm hoping to get students involved in that, whether it's sitting in those meetings or helping develop or find research to prepare.”
Look said she’s excited to build on the foundation laid out by this year’s executive team and follow in their footsteps.
“I am, I suppose, a little nervous because I think this year’s exec has done such a good job but they have laid such a good foundation going forward. So I'm really excited to begin to transition and pass it on to future years as well.”
