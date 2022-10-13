Jupiter drew wonder on Sept. 26, as the largest planet in the Milky Way galaxy was the closest it’s been to Earth since 1963 — approximately 591 million kilometres away.
Jupiter appeared larger and brighter than usual that night, not only due to its proximity, but because it was in opposition to the sun. Jupiter’s opposition happens every 13 months, so when the sun sets in the west, Jupiter rises directly opposite it in the east.
Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth rarely occurs at the same time as its opposition, so this year, the views were predicted to be “extraordinary” according to NASA.
To enhance the viewing experience, the Cronyn Observatory hosted an open house on Oct. 1 in honor of International Observe the Moon Night.
The event allowed visitors to view the moon and Jupiter through a 1940s era four meters long telescope, one of the three telescopes available at the observatory. The schedule proved to be ideal as the bad weather in London, Ont. on Sept. 26 would have reduced the planet’s clarity.
Jan Cami, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy and director of the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory at Western University, had been observing the planet for months before the big night.
According to Cami, Jupiter is the “brightest object in the sky, except for the moon”, and is brightnest around midnight.
”The first thing that you actually see [when looking at Jupiter] is four little dots … those are the four largest moons of Jupiter,” said Cami.
For Cami, the position of the moon has an effect on the viewing experience. He said when the moon moves in front of Jupiter, a color contrast can be seen. When the moon casts a shadow on Jupiter, a very dark spot can be identified on the planet’s surface. This spot is known as the Great Red Spot — the site of a hurricane that has been around for at least two years.
Jupiter and its moons can be viewed through binoculars, a small telescope or even a phone camera.
Anusha Ravikumar, a second-year PhD student in the department of physics and astronomy, welcomed guests into the Cronyn observatory during the open house and explained the goal was to “engage more kids and get them interested in astronomy.”
The Cronyn Observatory has preserved astronomical equipment from the 1900s and houses a museum indoors displaying them. Cami explained rooms are themed according to decades, including a room dedicated to the late 1960s during the first Apollo missions.
“Everything in that room, it’s like stepping back in time,” said Cami.
The observatory hopes to hold monthly public events for Western students and the London community in the future.
