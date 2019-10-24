The owner of a student apartment which has come under investigation for renting bedrooms without windows asked the city for 10 months to fix them.
According to a CBC report, Centurion Properties Management asked for the leeway in repairing their property, The Marq, which is renting out windowless, closetless bedrooms for over $600 a month.
The property owners originally had three weeks to bring the 12-storey building up to code, a deadline they did not consider doable while the units are being rented.
They hope to finish the alterations by August 2020.
Centurion did not respond to a request for comment.
Revelations about the all-wall rooms came out last month, when tenants discovered the rooms they were renting violated provincial and municipal building codes — spurring a city investigation.
Centurion claimed they had not altered the units since obtaining ownership of the high-rise in 2012 and were "surprised" to receive a work order from the city.
The Marq markets their properties to students at Western University as student-only communities, highlighting their attractive features such as a direct-shuttle buses to campus and individual key-fob access to the property and individual bedrooms, securing tenants’ privacy.
The CBC article advises students at Western who are unsure of their situation to seek free legal services through Legal Aid Ontario or Community Legal Services.
Have you looked into the windowless rooms at Luxe? All 3/4 bedroom units are illigal
