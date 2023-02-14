A first-of-its-kind campus legal clinic — providing information for sexual assault survivors — opened on Western’s campus earlier this month.
Any current Western University student can make an appointment with Legal Information for Sexual Assault to receive free and confidential information about the legal processes and options for sexual assault or abuse survivors.
Chanèle Rioux-McCormick, one of LISA’s co-founders, explained the idea was sparked when she and her colleague, Alexandra Strickland, attended the student-led walkout in support of survivors of sexual violence in September 2021.
“At the walkout, we heard various announcements about increasing services for survivors, specifically within the context of emotional and psychological supports, which is great,” Rioux-McCormick recalled. “But there was no mention of any legal supports available to survivors.”
Rioux-McCormick and Strickland realized there was not only a lack of legal information available for survivors on campus but, more generally, legal information for survivors can be difficult to navigate.
“LISA is about empowering survivors. Part of that is an access to justice space and part of that is giving them information and choice,” said supervising lawyer and LISA co-founder Anju Fujioka. She emphasized survivors who come to the clinic will not be pressured to pursue any further action.
Fujioka is a sexual and gender-based violence expert and a practicing sexual assault lawyer overseeing the clinic’s Western Law student volunteer team.
“Students here at the law school are wanting to help in this area and a lot of students are acutely aware that sexual assault on campus is a unique and very difficult issue,” explained Delaney Gilmore, a third-year Western Law student and LISA co-founder.
Gilmore said the clinic received many applications from law students.
LISA is operating on a pilot model until this spring and is accepting appointments until Apr. 30. But the clinic’s team hopes the program can be extended into the next academic year and eventually become permanent.
“We'd really like to see this being implemented at other universities as well,” said Rioux-McCormick.
There are currently no other Canadian law schools or universities running a similar program.
LISA will be hosting a virtual information session on Wednesday at noon, open to everyone.
