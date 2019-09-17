Another round of negotiations between UWOFA and the university has ended without a deal.
Western University’s faculty union, which represents campus’ librarians and archivists, has been in negotiation over their pay and workload for months. The union cancelled the remaining summer sessions two weeks ago, after announcing they were “insulted” by a pay proposal from Western.
After bargaining reconvened Thursday, the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association has filed a no-board report to the Ministry of Labour, which could allow them to strike by mid-October.
The 42 librarians and archivists are a small bargaining unit. But the larger faculty union, wary from their own backbreaking negotiations last year, has been vocal in advocating for the research workers — who voted overwhelmingly in support a strike if deemed necessary.
Faculty have never struck. But librarians and archivists under UWOFA picketed campus for 12 days in 2011.
This year’s negotiations began June 11, and the parties have met on 16 occasions since. The union voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike position on Aug. 22, a major escalation of the months-long back-and-forth.
The union says they hope to avoid a strike, but that the administration isn’t budging.
“The employer was not really interested in changing their point of view in terms of what had been talked about, and it stands as it is,” said John Ciriello, UWOFA president.
In their most recent bulletin post, UWOFA said they requested the report after their negotiating team presented the university with a package of proposals they said “showed significant movement” on behalf of librarians and archivists.
“The employer rejected the package outright, explicitly reaffirming its desire to practice ‘tight fiscal constraint’ in order to set a precedent for all other employee groups on campus.”
The no-board report would allow a strike 17 days after its approval by the Ministry. The report does not stall labour on campus, and negotiations will also continue, restarting in October with the ministry's approval.
Western’s bargaining bulletin does not comment on the specifics of negotiations. It says this stage of negotiations is a standard part of the collective-bargaining process and does not mean that a strike is inevitable.
“Western and UWOFA have made progress during contract talks and more negotiation sessions are planned. We remain hopeful of resolving our issues at the bargaining table.”
UWOFA is asking supporters to “help Western librarians and archivists avoid a strike” by writing letters to the university’s administration. The "Get Loud!" campaign provides a letter template that can be sent to the university's president, provost and the Board of Governors chair.
The template asks administration to support librarians and archivists in order to “ensure Western does not find itself in its fourth serious labour dispute in just over a year.”
The larger union, which represents all faculty on campus, filed the report in their own negotiations last year, which resolved only in the early morning of the day that professors could strike.
UWOFA asked Greg Long, who navigated last year’s faculty negotiations, to file the no-board report with the Ministry of Labour on Sept. 13. The union can legally strike 17 days after the report is approved.
