Western’s librarians and archivists rejected a tentative contract agreement their union struck with the university — the only insurance against a strike — after months of bargaining that made little progress.
Members of the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association, who are campus’ 42 research workers, voted 74 per cent against the tentative agreement Tuesday evening.
The agreement was reached around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7, just two hours before research workers were legally in a position to strike.
A vote in favour would have ratified the agreement, ending any uncertainty about their future work.
Both sides have said they want to avoid a strike, and labour negotiations have often stretched out without strike action. But, rejecting a proposed agreement is rarer.
If the union does strike, researchers and archivists around campus will lose their services, but libraries will remain open.
The union and Western have not announced future negotiation sessions, but said they will release information shortly.
“Our members rejected the deal because it did not adequately address their concerns.” UWOFA president John Ciriello wrote in the media release. “Their rejection of the tentative agreement gives us a clear mandate that our Board will be discussing on Thursday, October 24.”
The deal did not satisfy workers’ concerns of an eroding workforce, according to the union, which gotten smaller in recent years.
Neither the union nor Western will release specifics of a deal until it is ratified.
UWOFA said members expected a three-year deal, and to return to the bargaining table after the term of proposed Bill 124.
The provincially proposed bill became a central point of the negotiations, as the bill proposes to freeze public sector wage increases to one per cent — something the union argued would be a wage decrease.
The university has not released a statement.
Negotiations began on June 30 and the parties met nearly 20 times before striking a tentative agreement.
