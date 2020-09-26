LIVE Fake HOCO news: All’s quiet on Broughdale Avenue

Update: Sept. 26, 5:00 p.m.

London police attended a "few smaller gatherings" in the Western area throughout the afternoon, though none violated the newly-reduced gathering limits or received the associated $10,000 fines.

Small groups of students gathered on front lawns as the day progressed, engrossed in beer pong tournaments, or sat on front porches.

"It does look like the students are abiding by some of those public health guidelines," said London police media officer Sandasha Bough. "It's definitely very different compared to years past."

Students lined Broughdale Avenue shoulder-to-shoulder at the same time last year, but there is no indication the party will grow later in the day.

Students usually migrate from Broughdale to Richmond Row by the evening — this year, the bars will be closing early. Western's fifth Fake HOCO coincides — to the date — with the province's newest regulations on bars, mandating last call at 11 p.m. and closing doors an hour later.

Update: Sept. 26, 12:00 p.m.

All’s quiet on the Western front

Hours into the start of Fake Homecoming, Broughdale Avenue is silent.

A few students in residence are hosting smaller Fake HOCO celebrations on their quads, but all say they have no plans on attending Broughdale.

Western University has heightened campus security for the day, stationing police outside of residence buildings. There are also several adult volunteers in blue shirts “patrolling” campus, particularly near the Western bridge.

Ambulances are stationed behind Elgin Hall and vehicles were asked to clear out of the Medway Parking Lot for the weekend.

The last Saturday of the month

The era of Fake Homecoming comes to a close this year, and not with a bang.

Next year’s Homecoming is set for the last Saturday of September, marking the celebration’s return to its original date. Homecoming was first shifted to mid-October in 2016 as an effort to deter students from partying with cooler weather and midterms.

Much to Western University’s dismay, students continued to flood Broughdale Avenue in the tens of thousands at the end of September. Last year saw a record-breaking 25,000 young people crowd the unsanctioned gathering, with over 800 emergency calls and 14 arrests — fewer than the year prior, despite the larger crowd.

Emergency services sent 31 people to hospital, with no serious injuries.

While students may still choose to celebrate their Mustangs pride through illicit street parties on Homecoming, this year is effectively the last Fake Homecoming.

It may be the end of an era, but Fake HOCO seems to have fallen completely off students’ radar with the pandemic. While fall classes are normally accompanied by dozens of Facebook events and Instagram stories detailing Fake HOCO plans, this year saw radio silence on social media.

Western and London officials also noticed the lack of social media posts, leading them to believe that “for the most part, Western students really do understand the concerns around the pandemic and how detrimental a large gathering like [Fake HOCO] could be to the spread of COVID-19,” according to the London Police Service.

Western's University Students' Council has also remained largely quiet. The council has hosted Purple Fest for the past two years, attempting to draw students off Broughdale with big-name artists like A$AP Rocky — though Rocky never made it across the border — but with the coronavirus pandemic this year, the USC will not be providing alternative programming. USC president Matt Reesor has encouraged students to stay home this weekend.

Police and bylaw officers are equipped with a hefty new set of charges mandated by Queen’s Park — with fines for unruly party hosts ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 and $750 for partygoers. But, even with four weeks of Project Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise — or Project LEARN — a program where police target student neighbourhoods for bylaw infringements related to parties, noise and public urination, police are yet to fine any young renters.

A controversial agreement that allowed police to pass on names of partiers to Western has not be renewed this fall. But even without the agreement, Western’s president Alan Shepard has said the university will use the full extent of the Student Code of Conduct against students flagrantly disregarding health and safety regulars off campus.