breaking
Rocky no-show

LIVE Fake HOCO news: Rocky cancels

Sept. 28, 1:52 p.m.

The University Students' Council announced they will not offer refunds for Purple Fest tickets after headliner A$AP Rocky cancelled last minute.

USC Refunds Post

The USC announces they will not be offering refunds after headliner A$AP Rocky cancels last minute.

They made the post in the concert's event page on Facebook, saying that the refund policy is clearly outlined on their website and the Eventbrite ticketing page, where some students purchased the wristbands.

The post also answers student's other burning questions, including that they were notified late Friday night that Rocky would not be able to perform.

Sep. 27, 11:19 p.m.

A$AP Rocky, the slated headliner for the USC's Purple Fest, has backed out at the last minute.

In a tweet sent just minutes ago, the rapper said his visa, complicated by a criminal scandal overseas, was preventing him from attending. This is despite Rocky avoiding jail time in Sweden for an assault conviction: after months of uncertainty this summer, Purple Fest announced he would be appearing.

The announcement could be a deathblow to months of preparation into what was going to be Canada's largest university concert — and London and Western's best chance at stopping Fake Homecoming.

Fest tickets go up in fire online

Students buying and selling their tickets on the "Must Knows" For Courses At UWO page on Facebook.

Purple Fest is set to start in less than 12 hours. The USC has confirmed Rocky will not be performing, and the other major acts will be performing as planned. Nothing has been said of refunds, if they will be offered. It is also unclear, in Rocky cancelling on his own, what money concert organizers would have to pay him.

Update, Sept. 28 12:00 a.m.:

Less than hour after Rocky cancelled, people have begun offering their tickets online in a desperate fire sale.

Unsure if they can get refunds, students are looking to sell their tickets at steal prices. Some are offering to buy them at rates like $10.

Recap: what to expect this weekend

This September, police began fining students thousands of dollars for hosting parties.

Twelve young people, all renters, were recently fined $1130 each after police busted large house parties they were hosting. The maximum fine allowed is $25,000.

Last year, for a shocking attendance of 20,000 people, police gave 134 provincial offence notices and 3146 warnings.

The fire department said they were going to level 300 fire code violations, mostly for partiers on roofs.

Fifty-two people were hospitalized.

Western and police quietly announced Monday that they were going to share students' personal information with one another.

If police charge a partier with a crime, they can send Western their name, birthday and address if they suspect them to be a student. If they are, Western will hit them with their own punishments.

The agreement puts police and Western in a harsh light: it is a sacrifice of students' privacy, but one they defend to the end of keeping students safe.

The University Students' Council has since rejected the plan, and said it was not involved in its creation. This is a side-stepping of a joint effort to handle Fake Homecoming, in which the USC is usually involved.

Western will use the information from police to start investigating people under the Student Code of Conduct.

This is a student's main guideline of what behaviour Western feels it can punish. The code was recently amended to include off-campus behaviour at "large unsanctioned gatherings."

The punishments can be minor, like a warning, but students can also be suspended or expelled.

Broughdale fortifications

Residences have restricted off-campus guests who often visit Western for the party weekend.

Each student is allowed one guest, not two. The total spots filled up earlier this week.

And, all guests need to have a Purple Fest ticket — an attempt to redirect foot traffic onto the comparatively safer, supervised concert area.

