LIVE: What we know about COVID-19 and campus

Last updated: Friday, March 13, 7:22 p.m
There are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in London. Officials say the risk is currently low.
Read more COVID-19 information about symptoms and safety measures from the World Health Organization.
Online academics
Western announced late Thursday that classes were cancelled until Tuesday, with the rest of semester finishing online. Exams scheduled for Friday, Monday and Tuesday are being rescheduled.
Western has announced final exams will not take place in person, saying "students will not be required to come back to campus to write final exams." More details are coming, they add.
Convocation plans are up in the air. Western said it is too early to make a decision on whether to cancel.
Buildings and facilities
Residence buildings are open and Western’s president, Alan Shepard, said they will not be closed.
Campus buildings like libraries are currently open, and will only close if mandated by the provincial government.
Western has advised all events with more than 50 people be cancelled.
Students' health
A Western student on exchange in Spain is in hospital with COVID-19. They were recently in critical condition, but updates from Spain indicate their condition is improving. Two other students in the area are self-isolating.
Western is not aware of other exchange students with the virus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest