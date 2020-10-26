Students living on London Hall floors with a positive case of COVID-19 will be refunded $610 if they stayed home for the two-week quarantine period, following Thanksgiving's outbreak in the residence.
Students who travelled home were told to self-isolate and not return to London Hall for two weeks, prompting the university to provide a refund.
The London Hall outbreak had four cases when it was first announced Oct. 11, with an additional two cases added last week.
“I’m honestly kind of surprised,” Andy Dai, a first-year BMOS student living in London Hall said. “[Receiving the refund] is really good.”
Dai went home for the long weekend and plans to return to London Hall after quarantine.
London Hall residents eligible for the refund are asked to email Western University's Housing and Ancillary Services by Nov. 2 to claim $610, which will be credited to their Western accounts.
London Hall’s two-week quarantine period ended Sunday for most and students who are isolated at home will be permitted to return to the residence.
All students living in London Hall on affected floors — floors which contains a student who tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of the outbreak — will be allowed to leave their rooms Sunday.
“None of us knew what this year would bring and we’re thankful for your resilience, flexibility and understanding that we all need to do our part in keeping the community safe and healthy,” Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of Housing and Ancillary Services, wrote in the email to residents Friday.
“[W]e recognize that you found yourselves in situations outside of your control — not being able to return to your home away from home.”
