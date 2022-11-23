Western University students should be prepared for wait times of over an hour when seeking medical treatment at nearby hospitals, according to local health experts.
Western students have two nearby hospitals plus an on-campus health clinic — London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital on the north end of campus and St. Joseph’s Hospital just south of campus.
University Hospital has an emergency department staffed around the clock and can address possibly life or limb-threatening conditions. According to Ontario Health — a government agency which assesses healthcare in Ontario — the hospital’s wait time currently averages 3.4 hours.
St. Joseph’s, which has an urgent care centre open seven days a week for treating non-life threatening illnesses or injuries, faces relatively shorter wait times of 1.4 hours on average.
But St. Joseph’s cautioned students its shorter wait times can be “misleading.” The hospital said urgent care centres are “very different” from emergency departments, serving “different populations” with “different volumes [and] different processes.”
St. Joseph’s also said its urgent care centre has experienced such high patient volumes in the last few months that they have been forced to close early to ensure patients already registered can be seen by a doctor.
Hospital wait times have reached an all-time high in Ontario in recent months. According to Ontario Health, the average wait time to get a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department is two hours in Ontario as of September 2022.
Dr. Christie MacDonald, the city-wide chief of Emergency Service at University Hospital, said “prevention is key” when it comes to avoiding long hospital waits.
According to Dr. MacDonald, intoxication is one the biggest causes of student emergency room visits. She warned wait times for minor illnesses can take about eight to 10 hours when the hospital is busy. Her advice is to use Western’s student health clinic or walk-in clinics whenever possible.
“Enjoy the university experience. Look out for each other and be kind to each other,” said Dr. MacDonald. “If you do need emergency care, we're there to look after you.”
