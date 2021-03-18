Despite long lines at bars and high demand at restaurants, St. Patrick's Day came and went without any major violations of city coronavirus regulations.
Fears surrounding St. Patrick's Day were high following recent student parties and a resulting outbreak of at least 49 positive cases, leading both Western University and the Middlesex-London Health Unit to launch online campaigns asking students not to party Wednesday. And, according to officials, the day was relatively tame.
“I’m proud that, for the most part, Londoners celebrated St. Patrick’s Day responsibly, whether at home or in local pubs and restaurants,” Mayor Ed Holder said. “We are in the midst of a time when COVID-19 is not only present in London, but case numbers appear to be trending slightly higher.”
London saw an increase of 28 new cases Thursday, the highest case count this month. March has seen numbers below the 20s with the exception of March 6, 8 and 9, which saw 22, 25 and 26 daily cases respectively.
But, the quieter than usual holiday still saw a few incidents with 48 complaints for noise or large gatherings. London police are still investigating some complaints for compliance with the Ontario Reopening Act, the government mandate limiting how many people can gather.
“For those individuals who chose to host or attend gatherings that exceeded our current restrictions, that behaviour puts not only you or your family at risk, but also the community,” Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan said.
“We’d much rather people partying loud than partying in large groups,” Dr. Chris Mackie, chief medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit, said. “So from a COVID-19 perspective, [we’re] pretty happy.”
Bylaw officers checked 26 restaurants Wednesday and found all were compliant with city COVID-19 regulations.
But, according to the Deputy Mayor Morgan, the full impact of St. Patrick’s Day won’t be realized for another week.
“We won't really know whether St. Patrick’s Day was a success or a potential tipping point for another seven to 10 days when potential infections might become apparent,” Morgan said. “We remain hopeful and optimistic with St Patrick's Day behind us we must remain responsible.”
