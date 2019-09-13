Weldon Bathroom

Graffiti with images of swastikas were found on a bathroom stall wall in the Weldon library yesterday afternoon.

A student discovered the images and reported them to Western Hillel, a Jewish student group on campus.

Hillel then informed the police, and announced the incident on their Facebook page.

The London Police Service is investigating the incident.

Inspector J. C. Aubin of campus police said in an email that they "encourage anyone who may have information regarding those involved to contact us."

Scott Goldstein, Western Hillel senior director, received the notice from the student.

"[They] wanted advice, so we made sure to report it to Campus Police, we trust their ability to address this properly," he said

Goldstein said Hillel is often contacted about safety issues on campus.

Students feel comfortable reaching out to them in these type of incidents, he said.

"We work to support them in any way we can," he said.

2
2
3
6
3

News Editor

Rania is a news editor for volume 113. Get in touch with her at rania.osman@westerngazette.ca or Twitter @_raniaosman_

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments