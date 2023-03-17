The London Police Service launched a new anonymous reporting tool for sexual assault victims over the age of 19, Speak Out, in February.
The service was initially created by the Barrie Police Service in 2019 and was adopted by the LPS this year.
“Students have additional barriers in reporting … because a lot of them are just in the city short-term,” said Katherine Dann, a detective sergeant and the head of the LPS’ Sexual Assault and Child Abuse section. “So, I think this just empowers victims to tell their story and gives them that option to share what happened to them.”
The application is similar to MapMyExperience, an anonymous reporting platform created by Anova — London’s gender-based violence shelter, merging London’s Women’s Community Health and Sexual Assault Centre London.
“MapMyExperience has a broader pool of options of reporting because it includes sexual violence, but also things like sexual harassment and catcalling,” Dann explained. She said Speak Out is specific for victims of criminal offences involving sexual assault.
How the information is used also differs between the two reporting tools. The data collected by MapMyExperience provides specific locations for community partners to assess and work to create safer spaces. Data collected from Speak Out goes to the police.
“We can't lay criminal charges based on the information because we don't know the identity of the victim or survivor,” said Dann. “We can use it to identify crime trends, initiate some crime prevention strategies or do public safety notices.”
Ziyana Kotadia, the chair of the Safe Campus Coalition and a fifth-year global gender studies student at Western University, said it’s important to have both programs available. She explained there are many reasons for survivors to not report to law enforcement and that “gender-based violence is not a vastly underreported crime by accident.”
“It's good to see one police service taking on this pilot project, and working to become a more accessible option for survivors that want to engage, while also understanding that for many survivors, going to the police will never be a safe option,” said Kotadia.
Both MapMyExperience and Speak Out give survivors the opportunity to anonymously report their experience.
“We want survivors to know that we care about what happened to them, and we want to know what happened to them,” said Dann. “I hope this platform gives them the courage and strength to report and helps them feel safer in the city.”
