London has confirmed its first case of the pandemic coronavirus as part of 22 new patients that have tested positive in Ontario.
The Londoner, a woman in her 50s, was screened at the London Health Sciences Centre and is now in isolation.
A release from the London-Middlesex Health Unit says the woman is a primary healthcare worker with no recent travel history.
“These are extraordinary times and more than ever we need to use extra caution. We need to follow the standard infection prevention measures that we can all take to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbours healthy," says Chris Mackie, London's chief doctor, in the release.
It is the first case of COVID-19 in London since a student contracted it in January.
