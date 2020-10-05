The Ontario government doubled down on restrictions for bars and nightclubs as cases continue to rise province-wide.
Queen's Park upped restrictions on bars and nightclubs — areas frequented by young adults and students — just a few days before declaring a second wave of the coronavirus. Cases have been rising across Ontario, reaching 700 daily cases on Monday of last week, with the majority of cases in people under 40.
As of Sept. 26 — the day of Fake Homecoming — bars are prohibited from selling alcohol past 11 p.m. and have to shut their doors by midnight.
Ontario announced that people should pop their social bubbles on Friday, asking Ontarians to only interact with others in their household. Those living alone should try to limit their close contacts.
But The Barking Frog bar and restaurant manager Victor Anst, has taken restrictions in stride.
“It has been a tough time, however, the changes have pushed us to go in a new direction,” Anst wrote in an email. “[We are adapting] by building a brand new open kitchen and creat[ing] a great menu with cuisines inspired by different countries around the world.”
Anst said the limited capacity is the most difficult restriction to deal with. To counter capacity limits, Anst said The Barking Frog will be open seven days a week, at earlier hours and with an expanded menu.
The restrictions on bars come after almost 70 Western students tested positive for the virus only a month into classes. One outbreak from Western University students is linked to the downtown bar Lost Love Social House.
In response to this outbreak, Lost Love chose to shut down operations for two weeks and undergo a deep clean and allow their employees to get tested. At least two employees tested positive in the outbreak.
“We made this move to an open-air patio to protect you, our community and our staff,” Lost Love posted on Instagram. “We did that trying to be good people and let the community know as fast as possible."
But the rise in cases hasn’t totally stifled London’s nightlife.
“We do see students, which is great,” Anst said. “We love students and now that we are more of a pub and restaurant atmosphere our crowd is more diverse.”
