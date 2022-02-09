The London Transit Commission resumed weekday services for bus routes 102 and 106 on Monday.
The routes pass through Western University’s campus and popular student neighbourhoods including Old North, Downtown and West London. Weekend service for the 102 and 106 will remain suspended until September 2022.
The express bus routes 90 and 91 also returned to regular weekend service this past weekend connecting Masonville Mall to White Oaks Mall, and Fanshawe College with Oxford St. W and Wonderland Rd. N.
The LTC initially suspended operations for Routes 90, 91, 102, 104 and 106 on Dec. 11, 2021 due to staffing shortages. Route 104, connecting downtown and Fanshawe College, is scheduled to return in September.
The University Students’ Council said they were pleased about the resuming bus options.
"We are excited about the return of bus routes that students have relied on to reach campus and move throughout the community,” said Eunice Oladejo, vice-president external affairs for the USC. “We want to thank the students who reached out to the USC and LTC to share their concerns! The USC is looking forward to continuing to work with the LTC on making transit as accessible as possible for students."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest