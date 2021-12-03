The LTC will be suspending bus routes 102, 104 and 106 beginning Dec. 6 until further notice.
According to a service update posted Thursday, the London Transit Commission will suspend operation of these routes, which normally run Monday to Friday primarily to service students, due to ongoing resource issues.
The 102, 104 and 106 pass through Western University’s campus and popular student neighbourhoods. Routes 90 and 91 will also be suspended on weekends effective Dec. 11.
Western’s exam period begins on Dec. 10 and ends on Dec. 21, with classes returning on Jan. 3.
According to Katie Burns, director of planning at the LTC, staffing shortages are the main reason for the cutbacks.
“We've had some employees go off work as a result of our vaccination policy. We're having more people calling in sick because we have encouraged people not to come to work if they're feeling sick and they seem to be following that,” said Burns. “We are also just around that time when we're also having an increase in the number of people that are on vacations based on how we would traditionally [give] vacation approvals.”
The LTC has previously cancelled bus routes over the summer months to adapt to the decrease in students in the city during this time.
Burns said the LTC chose to shut down the 104, 102 and 106 because these routes have many alternatives for transit.
The 102 and 104 which go down Wharncliffe Road to get downtown can be replaced by the route 02, 93 and 94, while the 106 which along Richmond Street can be replaced with the routes 06, 13 and 90. The frequency of the replacement buses will still be every six to seven and a half minutes.
The University Students’ Council acknowledges students will be impacted by the reduction in bus options and is in touch with the LTC and the City of London to learn more and share student feedback.
“There has been some communication between the University Students’ Council and the chair of our commission, councillor, Jesse Helmer,” said Burns. “At this point, we haven't directly spoken with the [USC] but we do intend to get in touch with them to have further discussions.”
The LTC also confirmed that the changes will be temporary.
“We do intend to bring the [routes] back, this isn’t a complete permanent removal by any means.”
While no timeframe has been set for when the routes will be brought back, the LTC is hiring more employees and hopes to bring the routes back as quickly as possible.
Update (Dec. 3, 2021, 3:17): This article has been updated to include comments and additional information from the London Transit Commission.
