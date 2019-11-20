Luxe has lowered the number of bedrooms advertised in many of its suites, as two of its floorplans spread throughout the highrise actually have shared bedrooms, while Luxe’s website promoted them as being separate.
The building’s Oxford suite was described as a four-bedroom just last week. Now, it is called a “four occupant (two bedroom two shared).” There are 38 Oxford suites throughout the building.
The Cambridge suite underwent a similar change: once promoted as a three-bedroom, it is now labelled “three occupant (two bedroom one shared).”
Changes to the website came as the building was just under investigation by the city bylaw office, over complaints that some of the bedrooms — presumably those advertised incorrectly — had no windows, which would violate local and provincial building codes.
While it was cleared by the investigation, the student apartment building has corrected its advertising to reflect the units’ more modest reality, contrasting how the highrise units have been promoted on the site since at least August.
All Oxford suites have two large bedroom areas. The two beds in each are only partly separated by a powder room, meaning the floorplan could appear to have four separate bedrooms to a prospective tenant.
Between the four beds, there only two windows. Provincial statute requires all bedrooms to have windows for natural light and ventilation.
London’s bylaw office was investigating complaints that the building had violated this standard around the time Luxe changed its website. The complaints likely stemmed from tenants thinking their bed in an Oxford suite was a separate bedroom, when in fact they were sharing one.
While the advertising for the Cambridge floorplan also changed, all beds in the suite have an adjacent window, and so were less likely to spur complaint.
London’s bylaw enforcement chief, Orest Katolyk, told the Gazette that the investigation finished without finding any violation.
And the suites are totally to code, echoed to the building’s owner, Brian McMullin.
“[The Oxford] was never a four-bedroom. I’m not sure why somebody would’ve put that there,” he said.
He added that Luxe employs third-party marketing companies, and that they promptly changed the website once they were aware of the error.
“The minute we heard of [the error], we said ‘hey, change it,’” he said.
The change to the website came shortly after the Gazette contacted Luxe about the city investigation, which had not yet been publicized.
The Oxford suite was described as a four-bedroom just last week, as pictured in a screenshot from Nov. 12. And a public, historical version of the website dated Aug. 31 on the Internet Archive shows all four of Luxe’s floorplans described in terms of their bedrooms, not their occupants.
All the floorplans are now worded differently, though only the Oxford and Cambridge suites have changed the number of advertised bedrooms.
Complaint against Luxe came just months after another student building, the Marq, was found to be renting out its own windowless bedrooms to students, for over $600 a month.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest