Maddie Osborne is a long-time wellness advocate at Western University.
She will serve as the University Students' Council’s next vice-president student programming starting officially in May.
Osborne joined the wellness council in residence in her first year and worked up to major supporting roles in the USC's Peer Support Centre. She became involved with peer support’s events team in her second year and took on an additional role as a volunteer in her third year — defining the start of a trajectory in leadership roles within the program.
“I obviously was organizing and implementing events, but I really liked being able to do that on-the-ground work connecting directly with the students and just having really frank conversations with them about their needs,” she said.
The fourth-year women’s studies and sociology major currently works as the associate VP of the student programs portfolio, where she plans events and supports a large team of student volunteers.
Osborne spearheads and connects three USC groups in her current role — Food Support Services, the health promotions coordinator and the student programs officer.
“I think, for me, it's a lot of analyzing, troubleshooting and reworking our systems to make sure that it really is meaningful to the students and that it's reaching them in a way that they need for support,” Osborne said.
Osbourne said she feels her role with peer support has prepared her for the USC’s executive team, where she will oversee five areas of the student experience: peer support, peer programs, programming, student events and Orientation Week.
Over the last year, Osborne helped the peer support transition virtually — a particular point of pride for her.
“I'm really trying to diversify the way that we're reaching students,” said Osborne. “I think I've always been very interested in mental health and wellness.
The concern for students’ mental health is front of mind for her role as VP programming next year. Osborne will prioritize diversifying student supports in coronavirus-friendly ways — which means planning for in-person and virtual events.
According to Osborne, most traditional programming — like various USC concerts held over the years — is not COVID-19 friendly. She hopes to prioritize organizing alternative events that interest a wider range of students.
“[I want to create] more opportunity for programming that is maybe more conducive to making connections, building those relationships with your friends and your roommates in a safe way,” said Osborne. “If we can do that in a concert in a way that's safe this year I'm so excited to explore that as well.”
Her goals surrounding Orientation Week — a large responsibility of VP programming — is making sure programming is intersectional and recognizing what happens in the first week of students’ university experience often sets the tone for their next four years.
“We're in a really good position because we're coming into this year expecting to have to be really flexible with our programming,” Osborne said. “I think we have a better idea of what that looks like just because we've been grappling with this [COVID-19] world for a year now.”
Osborne also wants to provide support for marginalized students by recruiting those with lived experience. She hopes to expand student supports’ outreach and involvement with the greater London community.
While Osborne is heading into a year of uncertainty with five other incoming executives, the unpredictability pushes her to get creative, she said.
“Everything that we do is new and it's exciting and I think there really isn't any box that we're working within,” she said. “We've done a really good job so far I think in providing really unique support and programming to Western that I'm excited to build on ... because I think we can always improve.”
