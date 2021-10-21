A London man has been charged with five counts of criminal harassment after following five young women on three occasions near campus.
According to London police, 22-year-old Sarangeet Singh followed three 18-year old women who were walking near Western University’s main gates at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday. Singh was driving a black Honda Civic when he approached the three women.
That same evening, Singh approached an 18-year-old woman walking on Elgin Road, and gestured for her to get in his car. The woman then contacted Western Special Constable Service out of fear for her safety.
He approached a fifth woman at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the same area and was later arrested on Huron Road outside of the Western FIMS and Nursing Building.
Singh reportedly offered the first group of women cannabis, which they declined and walked away. Singh then entered his car and followed the women, stopped beside them and attempted to speak to them. He then turned around and drove the vehicle against the flow of traffic on University Drive.
Singh was arrested Tuesday and transported to London Police Services Headquarters Detention Centre. He was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court Tuesday, Oct. 28.
There were no reported injuries from the five counts of harassment, according to London police.
It is not confirmed whether the women were Western students.
