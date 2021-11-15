A man who was arrested twice this fall for harassing young women near campus was arrested again this weekend for an incident of assault near Victoria Hospital.
Saranjeet Singh was released on bail Nov. 5 and was taken into police custody again Monday as a suspect in the assault of a 28-year-old woman. Singh was further charged with criminal harassment by threatening conduct and failure to comply with his release order.
The assault occurred at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Adelaide Street South and Commissioners Road East. Singh reportedly watched the victim for a period of time and eventually ran across the road and grabbed her.
According to police, the victim managed to free herself and called police — she did not sustain any physical injuries.
This is Singh’s ninth count of harassment over seven reported incidents. The initial incidents occurred between Oct. 19 to 23, with the most recent taking place on Nov. 13.
This is the first reported incident that does not include a woman between the ages of 18 to 22. Singh has no known prior relation to any of the victims.
In one of the incidents, a 21-year-old woman reported Singh followed her to a house on Patricia Street near Western University’s Main Gates and waited outside the residence.
In another incident, three 18-year-old women reported Singh followed them in a black Honda Civic along University Drive and offered them cannabis.
Singh was released from custody on Nov. 5, with a surety — an individual who promises to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail. The surety had initially paid $2,000 for Singh’s release.
On condition of his bail, Singh was banned from the area surrounding Western University’s campus and London’s downtown. Singh was also forbidden to contact 10 people connected to his case, must live with his parents and not leave their house between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.. A Hindi interpreter translated the bail conditions for Singh.
Singh remains in custody, and is expected to appear in court tomorrow. The police are urging anyone with information on this incident to call London Police or Crime Stoppers.
