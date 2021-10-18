Western will roll out its mandatory online training modules for sexual violence prevention and personal safety in first-year residences Oct 21.
The training consists of both in-person and online modules tracked through OWL. The training will cover consent, bystander intervention and how to handle disclosures, among other topics.
The university launched the program in response to concerns about student safety after reports of sexual assault in first-year residences during fall Orientation Week.
In-person sessions will begin in November and feature multiple sessions to accommodate differences in student schedules.
“Taking place in small groups and led by trained facilitators, these skill-building sessions will engage students in discussions on gender-based and sexual violence as a societal issue and its impact on our community,” read an email sent to students.
A second email explained that the modules cover what constitutes sexual and gender-based violence, consent and sexual coercion as well as teach students how to handle disclosures, provide support and intervene to help those in need.
The program will culminate in a formal online assessment through OWL that students can take at any point this year, though Western has not said if any action would be taken if students fail to pass. The modules will also provide additional opportunities and resources for further learning.
“By participating, students will have the opportunity to examine their own attitudes, behaviours and beliefs while learning supportive ways to identify and respond to disclosures of gender-based and sexual violence,” said a statement from Western.
Western developed the mandatory online modules with the Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women and Children and community partners such as Anova.
Residence Dons will also facilitate discussions with students during floor meetings about available resources and support.
“These measures are the first step in a journey that will compel us to examine our prevailing culture on campus and identify what more we can do to ensure the safety and security of our community,” said Western Housing in an email sent to students.
