London city council selected Mariam Hamou as the new Western University area representative last week, making her the city’s first female Muslim councillor.
Last month, councillor Phil Squire announced his decision to step down as representative for Ward 6, which represents the areas including Western University and the surrounding student neighbourhoods.
The relationship between Western University and City Hall is at the top of Hamou’s agenda. She hopes to work with Western in addressing unsanctioned street parties, students in poverty and the recent reports of sexual assaults on campus. She is currently setting up meetings with university president Alan Shepard.
“I have some really good ideas in terms of how we can keep the communications open between [the] university and the neighbourhood and I think that what's lacking at present is that the voices within the neighbourhood are not being heard by the university,” said Hamou. “I'm hoping to bring that to the university and maybe we can work on something together, where neighbours and students feel safe and protected.”
No stranger to Western, Hamou’s interest in politics began while studying at the university. Hamou was very active on campus — she engaged in the Women’s Issues Network, the Muslim Students Association and was a part of equity week. She continued her work as an activist for women’s issues after graduation and hopes to bring this to her relationship with Western.
“I have daughters and I'm always worried about this toxic masculinity that's happening at Western especially with the alleged sexual assaults at the beginning of the year. I don't know how to target or work on that, but that's something that I want to do and if anybody can help me help them work through this issue. I’m all ears,” said Hamou.
Hamou was one of the21 Londoners who put their names forward to fill the vacancy in Ward 6. Most applicants, like Hamou, were looking to enter public service for the first time. In the end, Hamou edged out former councillor Nancy Branscombe in a tie-breaking vote 8 to 6.
London has 14 wards in the city. Ward 6 stretches across Western University, along with surrounding student neighbourhoods Old North, Sherwood Forest and Cherryhill.
Homelessness and poverty are growing issues in Ward 6 Hamou hopes to tackle. Hamou along with her experience on serving the board of the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection of London have instituted prevention and safe injection sites.
“I think that … there are some little things we can do here and there to help with poverty but the biggest part of it is advocating to the province and to the feds to get much-needed resources into London so that we can stop these once a week deaths of the homeless population,” said Hamou.
Regarding students in poverty, Hamou said, “I know there is a poverty situation at Western and I want to make sure that they're not lacking for resources. Ensuring that they're fed and clothed and sheltered.”
Prior to running for office, Hamou served four years in the House of Commons as a chief of staff executive assistant to former London North Centre Liberal member of Parliament Glen Pearson. She also worked as the media and public relations director for the Syrian Opposition Coalition, the democratic wing of the Free Syrian Army. She currently serves on boards for the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, the Ontario Library Boards’ Association and the London Public Library.
Hamou is the second councillor appointed to fill a vacancy this fall. Council faced a similar decision when the Ward 13 seat was left vacant after councillor Arielle Kayabaga was elected as the Liberal MP for the London West riding in the 2021 federal election. Council voted seven to six to appoint John Fyfe-Millar in her place.
Hamou plans to run for her seat again during the next municipal election.
