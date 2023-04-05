As Josh Morgan first walked through the doors of the University Community Centre on Western’s campus 25 years ago, he took his first steps out of his rural Ontario bubble. It was, admittedly, the first time he was exposed to different expressions of culture, faith, organizations and people outside of his hometown of Plympton-Wyoming, Ont..
“[Western University] made me realize how much I didn't really know about the rest of the world,” Morgan says.
“Plympton is just not known for diversity and multiculturalism and all the things that we really value in a major city like London.”
Morgan had an unconventional path to politics. The new London mayor initially attended Sheridan College for visual art and animation. While he loved art, he realized animation wasn’t the right career for him.
After going back to high school for a year to finish the required courses and exams to apply to university, Morgan enrolled at Western, where he received his bachelor of arts in economics and political science in 2002 and a masters in political science in 2004. Western would become his stepping stone in London politics, and he credits the university for igniting his passion and career.
Morgan’s initial gateway into politics started at Alumni House as a representative on the university’s Residence Council. He jokes his floor drafted him into this position.
“During my time there, I came to enjoy it. I was also in [the] Social Science Faculty, I thought, ‘I don't know what this Social Science Council does,’” he says. “So I'm just going to run for president and figure out what they do.”
He won by 12 votes.
Morgan was later elected as a student senator and then University Students’ Council vice-president. It was at the USC his passion for politics was born, with no sign of stopping.
“It just kind of snowballed. From there, I found that I was good at it and I enjoyed doing it,” Morgan says. “I liked representing and helping people. That's kind of what inspired me to want to be involved beyond university, politically.”
Rather than heading to a bigger city like Toronto to build his political career after graduation, Morgan stayed in London. In 2009, he became the recruitment and development officer of Western’s Local Government Program — a program educating current and future municipal leaders in the field of public administration.
Not quite leaving Western in the rearview mirror, he took on other positions before his term as deputy mayor in 2020 and now sits on the university’s Board of Governors.
As one of the youngest mayors the city has ever seen, what some might see as a disadvantage, Morgan sees as a strength. Running on a platform of economic prosperity, housing and affordability, mental health and addictions, climate change and making London an inclusive city, Morgan hopes to engage more students.
His plans to be more active with students include working with the university administration, the USC, local councillors and finding opportunities for students to be involved in the greater London community.
“I want to reach out to students and encourage as many to stay as possible. We are one of the fastest growing economies and cities in the country and we need talent from the university [and] college to stay here and contribute to the many jobs that are coming,” says Morgan.
“One of the most valuable things I did as a student was starting to think beyond just the campus. There's much more to the community that I took advantage of in my later years of university.”
Morgan is tasked with tackling some daunting issues throughout his term that both Londoners and students alike are impacted by, including housing and homelessness — planning to build a permanent and sustainable system to help Londoners experiencing homelessness and make use of a $25 million donation made by an anonymous London family.
Gender-based and sexual violence prevention is another issue Morgan focused on in his election — an issue that was at the forefront of conversations on campus in 2021. He sees students as a vital part of these plans.
“Whether you want to be here for four years, six years, 10 years or for the rest of your life, we need your talent, intelligence, perspective, to help truly build a great city,” Morgan says. “I'm going to be reaching out to students, but I need them to make that decision to be involved in their wider community and make their voice heard.”
