Meet the new affiliate presidents

Western University’s three affiliate colleges held their presidential elections earlier this year in February.
Matson Kitamisi, Roshaydia Morgan and Fahimeh Abdollahi are Western University’s affiliated colleges’ newly elected student council presidents.
Huron University College Students’ Council:
Matson Kitamisi
Matson Kitamisi — a second-year political science student at Huron University College — is Huron University Students’ Council president-elect for the 2022-23 academic year.
Kitamisi said he experienced marginalization, isolation and inaccessibility to events and resources starting in his first year at Huron, and saw the student council president role as an opportunity to help students.
Kitamisi’s advocacy experience began before his undergraduate career. Prior to studying at Huron, Kitamisi was involved in the Zimbabwe Youth Parliament where he advocated for youths' access to equal opportunity. He then became an HUCSC communications and equity delegate in his first year, which — according to Kitamisi — helped him understand how the institution works.
He then took on a role as a community don in his second year and said his growing network and influence pushed his bid for the HUCSC’s presidency.
Kitamisi said he values advocacy for students and “hopes to mobilize the efforts of each and every member of the student council to serve a common purpose.”
“We are all here to enrich the student experience,” he said.
He is the first international and first Black president of the HUCSC, and said he hopes to create a council that students look up to and want to partake in.
Kitamisi said he noticed a lack of incentive among students to participate in leadership roles at Huron, and feels his ability to represent Black and international students at the university college will promote unity in the student body and inspire students to participate.
“We want every student to participate in the decision-making process,” he said. “I believe that we can all come together collectively and make things happen.”
King’s University College Students’ Council:
Roshaydia Morgan
Roshaydia Morgan was recently elected as the next president of King's University College Students' Council.
The fourth-year social justice and peace studies student said she wanted to make history as the first Black female president at Kings. She believes her incumbency will inspire Black and Indigenous students and other students of colour who feel their experiences have historically been ignored to create change on campus.
“[Students] also have a voice,” Morgan said. “They can also create change.”
Morgan is currently the vice-president student affairs of the KUCSC and she feels the similarity of the roles have prepared her to advocate for students as KUCSC’s president-elect. While the president's role holds more power to speak to King’s administration, both positions are advocacy based.
Morgan said she wants to create a council that is more racially diverse, especially in regards to students of colour.
“I hope to create a foundation,” she said. Morgan believes her lived experiences as a Black woman set her apart from previous presidents and make her more relatable and passionate for change.
“I am also human,” Morgan said. “Even though I may not know the answer to everything."
Though she feels the administration may push back some of her policies as a Black woman due to a history of “colonialism and white supremacy” at the university, she said she will always defend and fight for students’ voices.
Brescia University College Students’ Council:
Fahimeh Abdollahi
Fahimeh Abdollahi — a health sciences and French for teaching student — is reelected for a second term as Brescia University College Students’ Council president.
Abdollahi said the BUCSC has exciting projects and initiatives that were not implemented due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns in the 2021-22 academic year. The prospect of making these projects become reality next year inspired her to run for the position.
Before becoming BUCSC president for the 2021-22 term, the third-year Brescia University College served as the president's executive assistant. Abdollahi believes her experience in this position prepared her for the succeeding role.
“I became familiar with the responsibilities [the president] would have [and] the kind of portfolio they would run,” she said.
One of Abdollahi’s biggest initiatives for this presidential term is to launch a food bank at the affiliate college.
“I think food security is very important,” she said. “Being the only women’s university in Canada, unfortunately we deal with a lot of people who are more vulnerable.”
Abdollahi hopes to establish more vending machines around Brescia’s campus with broader food options, while collaborating with Brescia’s new community garden and Meals on Wheels London service to provide materials for the food bank.
“The student council has a lot of resources that we haven’t tapped into yet,” she said.
Abdollahi believes the BUCSC has not been as productive as they could have been — she is making it her goal to establish an effective and reliable council for her last year at the affiliate college.
Correction (Mar. 24, 2021, 7:48 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect that Fahimeh Abdollahi is currently serving as BUCSC president and was reelected to the role for 2022-23
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest