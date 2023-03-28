Western’s affiliate colleges' newly-elected student council presidents for the 2023–24 school year are Maathangi Rudranantha at Brescia, Aaryan Lakhan Paul at Huron and Laura Crowe at King’s.
Brescia University College Students’ Council:
Maathangi Rudranantha
Maathangi Rudranantha is a third-year nutrition and dietetics student and will be the next Brescia University College Students’ Council president.
Rudranantha has been involved in BUCSC since her first year when she served as a first-year representative. She is currently the student affiliate council’s vice-president of events and programming.
She plans to advocate for greater access to women’s health services, waste awareness and increasing access to main campus opportunities.
“As a student leader, especially someone who's representing a lot of students at Brescia, I just want to make it so I'm approachable,” said Rudranantha. “[I want to] create a safe space for students to talk to me about what they would like to see changed on campus.”
Rudranantha said it has been more difficult for students to get involved on campus since returning to in-person classes. She emphasized the importance of “educating the students on what's available and how [they] can get involved.”
Huron University College Students’ Council:
Aaryan Lakhan Paul
Third-year economics student Aryan Lakhan Paul will be the new Huron University College Students’ Council president.
Lakhan Paul’s main motivation to run for president was to give back to the community.
“If I can generate that sense of belongingness in someone's life … [and] do anything for the student population, this is the perfect platform,” he said.
In his first year, Lakhan Paul was HUCSC’s international representative. This experience, along with being a residence assistant, a student engagement officer and an international recruitment associate intern, allowed him to develop a greater understanding for Huron students’ needs.
“There's always newer and more innovative ways to make campus a more inclusive, equitable and diverse space,” he said.
Lakhan Paul plans to focus on accountability, accessibility and communication as president. He also aims to “generate a sense of belongingness and amplify student voices.”
King’s University College Students’ Council:
Laura Crowe
Laura Crowe will be the next King’s University College Students’ Council president.
Crowe, a fourth-year political science and social justice student, said she “envisions [the council] to be an active member and the London Community advocating the student needs.”
In Crowe’s third year, she was the student-faculty representative for the social justice and peace studies department. She is currently KUCSC’s chief communications officer. Her experience in these two positions motivated her to run for president to “turn the power to students.”
As president, Crowe hopes to engage students by revamping King’s gym and games room, revising the student undergraduate research journal and reviving Regis — King’s student-run newspaper.
“I'm excited to be advocating for students through the various committees that I've been on at King’s,” said Crowe. She also wants to “collaborate with HBK and USC on student issues and ensure student voices across all campuses are being heard and voiced.”
